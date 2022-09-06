Motorcyclist Killed As South Jersey Motorist Exits Driveway: Police

A 58-year-old motorcycle rider was killed when he struck a pickup truck emerging from a driveway, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 8:40 p.m. on West Landis Avenue near the Route 55 overpass, Vineland police said.

An investigation determined that Robert Chiarello of Elmer in Salem County, who was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle, was headed westbound on West Landis Avenue.

Janessa Almodovar, 26, also of Elmer, was driving a Ford F-250 truck that emerged from a driveway in front of the motorcycle which resulted in the crash, police said.

Chiarello died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed, however, the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to call the Vineland Police Department at (856) 691-4111.

