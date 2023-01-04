Contact Us
Mom Convicted Of Killing, Dismembering Toddler In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Nakira Griner and her son, Daniel
A Cumberland County jury found a mother guilty in the 2019 death and dismemberment of her 23-month-old child, according to the county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Nakira M. Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, was charged with murder and several other offenses after she initially reported that Daniel Griner Jr. was abducted while she was walking to the store.

The jury found her guilty of all counts on Wednesday, Jan. 4: first-degree murder, second-degree desecration of human remains, second-degree child endangerment, fourth-degree tampering with evidence and second-degree false public alarm.

The verdict came after a two-week jury trial before Supreme Court Judge George Gangloff.

The charges were based on crimes that occurred on Feb. 8, 2019.  The child’s desecrated remains were located on the defendant’s property later that evening, Webb-McRae said.

An autopsy concluded the child died from blunt force trauma, the prosecutor said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21, at 1:30 p.m. 

As part of the deliberations, the jury also noted the child victim was less than 14 years of age, an aggravating factor that would require the defendant to face a sentence of mandatory life imprisonment without eligibility for parole.

