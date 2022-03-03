Merging 13 School Districts Into One Could Save This NJ County Millions Of Dollars

Salem County officials are considering merging its 13 school districts into one or two regional districts, NJ Advance Media reported.

Salem Community College led a study on regionalizing the schools in the county, Any final decisions would be made by elected officials and local voters.

Consolidating the districts into a single, regional district would generate an annual savings of $6.8 million, the outlet reported. Splitting the 13 districts into two north-south regional districts would result in lower savings at $4.8 million annually, the outlet said.

A public vote is required in each community for the proposal to move forward. Either the township committee or the board of education would place the question on the ballot, which can be during the general election or a special election designated by the New Jersey Department of Education.

Click here to read the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

