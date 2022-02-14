Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice

Man Sentenced For Selling Heroin, Cocaine In Cumberland County: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Vineland police
Vineland police Photo Credit: VINELAND PD

A 36-year-old man from Cumberland County has been sentenced to 28 years in New Jersey state prison for selling heroin and cocaine and weapons offenses, authorities said.

Kyle Blackwell of Vineland City pleaded guilty on Jan. 5 to multiple charges including conspiracy to distribute drugs, possession of drugs and possession of a weapon by a convicted person, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Blackwell will be eligible for parole after 14 years,  Webb-McRae said.

Between Dec.15, 2015, and Feb. 5, 2016, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office conducted an investigation into a narcotics network operating throughout the county, the prosecutor said.

Blackwell was identified as buying and selling heroin and cocaine, she said. 

A warranted search was made on Blackwell's residence. Authorities allegedly seized a .38 caliber Special Revolver, cocaine, heroin and drug distribution paraphernalia, Webb-McRae said.

First Assistant Prosecutor Harold B. Shapiro and Assistant Prosecutor Shari-Ann Sasu handled the case.

