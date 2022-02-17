Man Killed When Pickup Strikes Dirt Bike In South Jersey: Police

A 48-year-old man from South Jersey was killed when his dirt bike was struck by a pickup truck, authorities said.

On Saturday, Feb. 12 at approximately 6:12 p.m., Vineland police were dispatched to South Delsea Drive and Michael Avenue for a fatal crash involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Kawasaki dirt bike operated by Curtis T. Hansley Sr.,of the 400 block of Park Avenue, Vineland was traveling southbound on South Delsea Drive, police said. Hansley was not utilizing a helmet and the unregistered dirt bike was not equipped with a headlight, police said.

A 2010 Ford F-150 traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive operated by Juan Vazquez of Vineland attempted a left turn into a business parking lot and struck the dirt bike, police said. Hansley was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing by the Traffic Safety Unit and anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact Officer Anthony Capelli at 856-691-4111 x4350.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.