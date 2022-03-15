Man Critically Hurt In Salem County Stabbing: State Police

A South Jersey man was critically injured in a stabbing, authorities said.

A resident in the house, Zayne M. Olsen, 19, was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing in Pittsgrove Township, a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman said.

Troopers responded to the residence on Laura Lane at about 11 a.m. Monday, March 14.

They reportedly found the stabbing victim outside in the driveway and he was. He was taken to the hospital for his critical injuries,

In addition to attempted murder, Olsen was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose said Trooper Brandi Slota.

State Olsen was taken to the Salem County Jail where he was held on the strength of the warrant, she said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.