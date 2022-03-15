Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland

Nearby Sites

  • Cape May
    serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Brick City Bribery: Newark Councilman Admits Taking Kickbacks
News

Man Critically Hurt In Salem County Stabbing: State Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A South Jersey man was critically injured in a stabbing, authorities said.

A resident in the house, Zayne M. Olsen, 19, was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing in Pittsgrove Township, a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman said.

Troopers responded to the residence on Laura Lane at about 11 a.m. Monday, March 14.

They reportedly found the stabbing victim outside in the driveway and he was. He was taken to the hospital for his critical injuries,  

In addition to attempted murder, Olsen was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose said Trooper Brandi Slota.

State Olsen was taken to the Salem County Jail where he was held on the strength of the warrant, she said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.