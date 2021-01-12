Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Female Inmates Forced To Have Sex With NJ Jail Officers: Lawsuit

Cecilia Levine
Cumberland County Jail
Cumberland County Jail Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of federal lawsuits have been filed saying two women were forced to have sex with Cumberland County Jail officers in exchange for preferential treatment while they were serving time, NJ Advance Media reports.

The corrections officers offered the women, now ages 51 and 49, more desirable jobs in exchange for sexual favors between 1997 and 2014, the outlet says citing the suit. The former inmates, of Millville and Phillipsburg, feared repercussions of saying "no," the suit says.

The suits were filed separately and name eight current and former corrections officers, Cumberland County and its sheriff's department as defendants. The county's corrections department is not named.

The suit had not been served as of Wednesday and was filed on Tuesday, the outlet said. 

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

