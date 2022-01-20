Escaped Prisoner Captured In South Jersey: Police

A New Jersey state prisoner was captured within a few hours of his escape, authorities said.

The escape occurred early Thursday from Bayside State Prison, located off Route 47 in Maurice River, Cumberland County, initial reports said.

Multiple New Jersey State Police K-9 units were called to help search the region, but did not have to be deployed, a State Police spokesman said.

The prisoner was located and was in custody by 10 a.m., the spokesman said.

