DREAM TEAM: Tiger Woods, MLB Star Mike Trout Building NJ Golf Course

Baseball superstar Mike Trout has found the perfect teammate for his new golf course in his South Jersey hometown: Tiger Woods.

The two are collaborating on Trout's National — The Reserve, an 18-hole private course in Vineland, offering world class amenities, including a wedding chapel. Construction is set to begin this year with an opening expected in 2025.

"We are so excited to be able to make a longtime dream of mine a reality," Trout, a three-time American League Most Valuable Player for the Los Angeles Angels, said on social media.

Trout promised this would not be your grandparents country club. The course is being built on a former silica sand mine.

The 10-time All Star was born in Vineland and raised in Millvale. Trout, who lives in South Jersey in the offseason is known as an avid golfer. Trout's wife, Jessica, was also raised in Millville.

