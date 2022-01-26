Cumberland County Fugitive In Fatal Wawa Shooting Arrested By US Marshals In NY: Prosecutor

A 19-year-old fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a South Jersey Wawa store was arrested by U.S. Marshals in New York on Wednesday, authorities said.

Shaqwil Marlow was charged with murder and weapons offenses for killing 23-year-old Luis J. Rivera Jr. of Vineland as he was leaving the Wawa in Vineland just before midnight on Jan. 13, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Surveillance video footage allegedly caught images of Marlow shooting from within the Wawa store and blasting glass out from the front door, authorities previously said.

The State will move to extradite Marlow back to the New Jersey from New York, Webb McRae said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Vineland Police Department Det. Christopher Fixler at 856-460-0806 or Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233. Information can also be provided anonymously by visiting vpd.tips or ccpo.tips from any smartphone, computer or tablet.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.