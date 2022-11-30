Authorities Investigate Inmate's Beating Death At Bayside State Prison: Prosecutor

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the New Jersey Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide that occurred at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg.

At 7:11 p.m. on Nov. 21, authorities were notified that Martin Sanchez,41, was unresponsive and injured in his cell appearing to be suffering from blunt force trauma, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae

He was later pronounced dead by responding medical authorities.

The matter continues to be under active investigation. Anyone wishing to share information may contact CCP Det. Christopher Johnson at 609-579-1431or submit tips at CCPO.TIPS .

