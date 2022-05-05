Authorities ID 15-Year-Old Passenger Killed In South Jersey Crash

A 15-year-old high school student was killed in a single-car crash in Salem County, authorities said.

The deceased passenger was identified as Evan D'Anjou of Pittsgrove Township, according to New Jersey State Police. D'Anjou was remembered by friends for his love of motocross racing.

A second Schalick High School student, 16, remains hospitalized with serious injuries after the crash on Wednesday, May 4, State Police said.

The 16-year-old was driving a Kia Optima at 6:13 a.m. when he went through a stop sign on McKishen Road at Route 553 (Buck Road) in Pittsgrove Township, police said.

The car traveled across Buck Road and off the road before going airborne and hitting a tree at Deer Pen Park.

The driver was taken to Cooper University Hospital, Camden,

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.