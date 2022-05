A school bus carrying 15 students was involved in a chain-reaction collision in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reported.

One student complained of a headache and another shoulder pain following the 7 a.m. crash Thursday, May 12 on Main Road in Vineland, the outlet said.

Another driver said she had pain in her elbow and face, NJ.com says.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.