19-Year-Old NJ Wawa Worker Saves Customer's Life

A 19-year-old South Jersey Wawa employee is credited with saving the life of a customer having a medical episode.

A routine day of making sandwiches on a 16-hour shift turned into a very memorable one for John Wallop. On Dec. 17, the high school senior was making sandwiches when he was flagged down by two strangers saying a woman was having a seizure in the bathroom at the Millville Wawa, 6abc reports.

Wallop ran into the bathroom.

"She, you know, passed away on me for a second," he said, according to 6ABC News. "You know, she died on me for a second."

Wallop performed CPR until the woman began to cough and turn on her side, the outlet said. Within minutes, EMTs were on the scene. The teen received a Pillar of the Community Hero Award presented by Positive Vibes Community Group.

Click here for the 6ABC News report.

