Murder-suicide: Husband Shoots Wife, Kills Self In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A husband shot his wife dead before killing himself in Cumberland County, authorities said.

Hopewell Township police

On Saturday, July 27, at approximately 7:45 p.m., New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Barracks Troopers responded to an apparent murder-suicide on Roadstown Road in Hopewell Township, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

NJSP Troopers discovered a 52-year-old female and a 53-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the prosecutor said.

Initial observations still subject to autopsy results revealed that the female was shot by the male and then the male died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the prosecutor said.

Troopers examined the crime scene and found no signs of forced entry or foul play by a third party.

The names of the victims had not been released.

