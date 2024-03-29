Millville Rapist Who Impregnated Girl Under 13 Years Old Sentenced

Justin Kuhl, 32, was arrested in September 2020 for assaulting the minor, resulting in her pregnancy, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Kuhl was later found guilty of two counts of First Degree Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts and Second Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and sentenced on Wednesday, March 27.

The investigation was conducted by members of the New Jersey State Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kuhl will be required to serve 85 percent of this sentence (34 years) prior to becoming eligible for parole.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.