Millville High School Security Contractor Accused Of Sexual Assault On A Student: Prosecutor

J.T. Banks of Millville was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 20, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. He was additionally charged with child endangerment, she said.

Banks is alleged to have engaged in both consensual and non-consensual intercourse with the teenage victim on multiple occasions between October of 2022 and July of this year, the prosecutor said.

At that time, Banks was employed as a contract employee with the Millville School District as a school security specialist through a security company and was assigned to the Millville Senior High School, she said. The victim was a student at the high school during that time, she said.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is urged to contact Millville Police Detective Robert Vit at 856-825-7010.

