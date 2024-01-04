Michael Stewart Of Pennsville Dies On Christmas, 33

Mike enjoyed dirt bike riding, cooking, fishing, and playing baseball, his obit says. In fact, in his first years of playing for the Babe Ruth league, he broke the home run record and hoped one day to go pro, according to his obit.

He is survived by his mother, Deborah (Farro) Stewart; father, Dennis Stewart; sisters, Danielle Owens and Amy (Stewart) Bechtold and her husband, William Bechtold Jr; and grandmother, Bernita (Gobel) Stewart.

Click here for Michael Stewart's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.