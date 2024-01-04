Mostly Cloudy 34°

Michael Stewart Of Pennsville Dies On Christmas, 33

Michael James Stewart of Pennsville died on Christmas, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, according to his obituary on the Laughrey Funeral Home website. He was 33 years old.

 Photo Credit: Mike Stewart Facebook photo
Mike enjoyed dirt bike riding, cooking, fishing, and playing baseball, his obit says. In fact, in his first years of playing for the Babe Ruth league, he broke the home run record and hoped one day to go pro, according to his obit.

He is survived by his mother, Deborah (Farro) Stewart; father, Dennis Stewart; sisters, Danielle Owens and Amy (Stewart) Bechtold and her husband, William Bechtold Jr; and grandmother, Bernita (Gobel) Stewart.

Click here for Michael Stewart's complete obituary.

