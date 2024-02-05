Man Indicted For Fatal Mass Shooting At Party In Cumberland County: Prosecutor

Arthur Armstead, of Fairfield Township, was additionally charged with conspiracy to commit murder, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

A second man also was charged in the targeted attack that left three people dead and 11 people wounded.

Armstead was indicted in connection to the deaths of Kevin Elliott and Brailyn Holmes and injuries to three people. Asia Hester also died from the shooting.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on May 22, 2021, New Jersey State Police responded to a report of a mass shooting at a party attended by hundreds of people at a residence on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township.

Armed guests opened fire causing the crowd to race for cover. Police said the violence began after partygoers from another gathering went to the birthday celebration.

Armstead was previously charged and indicted for obstruction, hindering apprehension, and conspiracy in connection with the investigation for his actions after the incident.

As part of that indictment, it was alleged that Armstead fled to Delaware in the hours after the shooting where he stayed for several days with a paramour. After that, he was transported to Atlantic City where he took refuge in a casino hotel. Armstead subsequently turned himself in to members of the State Police at the Bridgeton barracks.

A date for Armstead’s arraignment on the January indictment is pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.