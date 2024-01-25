Joseph K. Cole, 47, Worked For Salem City Schools, 'Enjoyed Fishing'

He was 47 years old.

Born in Woodbury and raised in Pedricktown, Joe was a 1994 graduate of Penns Grove High School, his obituary said.

After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.

Joe worked for the Salem City School District for the last 10 years as their district plumber.

"Joe really enjoyed fishing and hunting and he loved going to Maine," his obit said. "He loved to cook; in the summer, he was the one who took over the grill. He kept a beautiful garden and loved sharing it with his children."

Joe is survived by his parents, Ken and Denise Cole; his wife, Jessie Marie (Murphy) Cole; his children, Juan, Evynn and Saray Real; his sister Jenn Rebyak and her husband Tim; and his brother Danny Galey, Jr. and his wife Courtney;

Services will be private

