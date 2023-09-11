Grieving Bridgewater Woman Victimized By NJ Gravestone Scammer: 'People Can't Find Closure'

The Bridgewater resident was one of several people authorities say was grifted by Stefan, who was recently arrested on a warrant by police in Vineland for scamming customers out of thousands of dollars through his company Colonial Memorials, not long after it was revealed he had been doing the same with his father and brother with their Pennsylvania company, 1843 LLC.

Following her sister's death due to cancer, Stefan reached out to Kalmus about getting a headstone for her sister. Kalmus agreed to work with him and they worked on designs, and she signed a contract, paying him $3,500.

In early August, Kalmus received a letter other victims have received, where Stefan said due to "financial difficulties" they would not be able to fulfill her contract. That was the last she heard from him.

"We weren't able to get in touch him," Kalmus said. "Nothing has been answered."

Kalmus reached out to authorities and did some digging, discovering that earlier this year, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office had settled with Stefan and his family for running the same scam in Pennsylvania. The settlement required them to pay restitution and be prohibited from the gravestone business, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"It's horrific," Kalmus said. "It's truly the worst of the worst."

Kalmus said everything seemed very legitimate and she couldn't imagine someone being so low as to run a scam like this. The cemetery where her sister is buried neither confirmed nor denied speaking to Stefan, Kalmus said.

"He comes across like a sincere businessperson," Kalmus said. "He should repay all those hundreds of victims he stole from him. People can't find closure. You can't trust anyone."

Jennifer Gatzke, Kalmus' sister was a social worker for the state of New Jersey, who died in May at the age of 47 while undergoing treatment for lymphoma. Aside from Kalmus, she is survived by her daughter, Theresa and her two grandchildren, Jack and Giavanna.

"She had a shortened life, which is sad enough in itself," Kalmus said.

Anyone who suspects they may be a victim of Colonial Memorials is urged to contact their local police department. Vineland residents can contact Vineland police officer Felipe Laboy Jr. at 856-691-4111, immediately

