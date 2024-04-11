Delia Lugo, of Mullica Hill, was thrown from the Jeep Wrangler and died of her injuries, according to New Jersey State Police.

The Jeep was northbound on Route 675 in Fairfield Township at about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 when the driver ran a stop sign at the intersection with Route 49, State Police said.

The Jeep collided with a car westbound on Route 49, then hit an SUV stopped at the intersection in the southbound lane on Route 675.

The Jeep’s driver, front-seat passenger and the driver of the car suffered moderate injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. There were no other injuries reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

