Cumberland County Man Killed In Route 77 Salem County Crash

Troopers responded to the single-car crash at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 on Route 77 in Upper Pittsgrove Township, according to New Jersey State Police spokesman Troy McNair.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a Chevy passenger vehicle was traveling southbound In the area of milepost 10.1, Trooper McNair said.

The driver lost directional control, ran off the roadway to the right and subsequently struck a utility pole, McNair said.

As a result of the crash, the driver, Jonathan Sandoval, of Millville, sustained fatal injuries, he said.

The passenger, Guillermo Antonio, a 26-year-old male from Bridgeton, sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, McNair said.

The crash remains under investigation and there was no additional information available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.