New Wawa Store To Open In South Jersey

There's a new Wawa store coming to South Jersey.

Thursday, June 23 marks the grand opening of the store at 1935 W. Landis Ave. in Vineland.

As part of the celebration, there is an outdoor ribbon-cutting ceremony planned at 9 a.m. It will feature community organizations and local heroes.

There also will be a "Hoagies for Heroes" hoagie building competition between first responders from the Vineland Police Department and Vineland Fire Department.

Wally Goose, Wawa's mascot, also is expected to make an appearance.

The first 100 customers will receive Wawa t-shirts that say “Goose Vibes Only."

The store will officially open to the public at 8 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.