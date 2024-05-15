Julio Sigurani, Jr., of Deerfield, was sentenced on Monday, May 13, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-Mcrae. Sigurani was convicted at a trial of sexual assault and kidnapping, Webb-McRae said.

The charges stemmed from a sexual assault that occurred on Aug. 13, 2020, in Deerfield. The defendant and victim had previously been in a relationship, the prosecutor said.

Shortly after midnight, Sigurani entered the victim’s home, woke her up, threatened her with a hatchet, and forced her to engage in oral sex and sexual intercourse, Webb-McRae said.

He then stayed in the home for over two hours threatening her, breaking her cell phone, and confining her within the home, she said.

The defense filed a motion for a new trial. The judge rejected Monday's request and Sigurani was sentenced, the prosecutor said.

Sigurani must serve more than 21 years of his sentence before being eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.