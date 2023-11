On Monday, Nov. 6, Bridgeton Police Detectives arrested the three youths for the home invasion that occurred on Rosenhayn Avenue on Nov. 2.

All three Bridgeton youths were charged with robbery, conspiracy and theft. One of the boys was charged with weapons offenses and aggravated assault.

All three juveniles were sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.