Cresskill Firefighters Contain Pre-Dawn Cafe Fire

Cresskill firefighters contained a smoky overnight blaze Tuesday to the kitchen of a local cafe.

The fire at the Farmhouse Cafe & Eatery on East Madison Avenue broke out shortly before 4:30 a.m., Fire Chief Christopher Ulshoefer said.

The cause appeared to be electrical, he said.

An aggressive interior attack contained the fire to the kitchen, avoiding extensive damage, the chief said.

Firefighters had it knocked down in 20 minutes and Ulshoefer declared it under control in under 45.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Dumont were among the mutual aid responders.

