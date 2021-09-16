Police: Ridgewood Bicyclist Struck By Harrington Park Driver On Route 9W In Alpine

A bicyclist from Ridgewood was hospitalized after he was struck on Route 9W in Alpine by a car driven by a Harrington Park woman, authorities said.

The 52-year-old bicyclist was headed north when the southbound driver, 22, turned her 2018 Volkswagen Jetta left at the entrance to the Palisades Interstate Parkway entrance shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Alpine Police Chief Christopher J. Belcolle said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment, the chief said.

An investigation was continuing, Belcolle said.

Members of the Closter Ambulance Corps and paramedics from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center were among the responders.

