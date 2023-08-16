Murder Victim Found At Cresskill Townhouse

A 6:46 p.m. call of an assault brought borough police to 151 Stonegate Trail in the Stonegate condos two blocks off Knickerbocker Road, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The slain victim suffered blunt force trauma, the prosecutor said, indicating some type of blow or blows to the body as the apparent cause of death.

Musella didn't say whether a suspect had been taken into custody or identified.

Detectives from Musella's Major Crimes Unit and Cresskill police are investigating with the help of the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification -- which collected evidence -- and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office.

Further information was being withheld until next of kin could be properly notified. Sources familiar with the incident said the victim was a woman.

