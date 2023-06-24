Update: College Student From Garfield Dead, GF Hospitalized In Horrific Ridgefield Crash

The two were headed north on Broad Avenue when Yusuf Bakmaz missed the split to Grand Avenue on the left around midnight June 24, Ridgefield Police Chief TJ Gallagher said.

The teen's white 2002 Ford Mustang barreled over the island, clipped another vehicle and swerved directly into Karden, which opened in April at the site of the old Chan's Dragon Inn.

Bakmaz -- a sophomore who majored in computer science and made the Dean's List at Montclair State University -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

His girlfriend was taken in serious condition to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said.

Occupants of the clipped car weren't injured, Gallagher said.

Borough police, firefighters and the Ridgefield Ambulance Corps responded and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was notified. The county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence and the county Medical Examiner's Office collected the body.

The Mustang, which responders initially covered with a tarp, was towed from the scene.

Ridgefield police are awaiting toxicology reports as part of their investigation into what happened, Gallagher said.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was speeding, he said.

Jo Fehl took the photos for Daily Voice and contributed to this story.

