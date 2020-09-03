Fairview FD: Man Thrown Off 10-Foot Porch Critically Injured, Cliffside Park Assailant Charged

A Guatemalan national living in Cliffside Park tossed a Fairview resident over the front railing of a 10-foot-high porch during an argument, sending him to the hospital with critical injuries, authorities said.

Tomas Bernardinho Ixcaco, 25, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail after a Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack denied his release during a weekend detention hearing.

Ixcaco was eating and drinking with his girlfriend and two others at the victim’s house on Friday when he got into an argument with the 48-year-old victim, Capt. Vincent Bellucci said.

Ixcaco “dragged the guy outside and tossed him over the front railing of the porch, then walked away,” Bellucci said Monday.

A neighborhood surveillance camera recorded the assault, he said.

The victim sustained head trauma and initially was on a ventilator at Hackensack University Medical Center but has since begun breathing on his own and recovering from his injuries, the captain said.

Ixcaco, who already has prior assault charges pending from last year out of Cliffside Park, is charged this time with aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim.

