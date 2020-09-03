Contact Us
Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater
Return to your home site

Menu

Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Firstborn Due In June For Popular Wayne Stock Car Crew Chief Killed In Tragic Trench Collapse
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fairview FD: Man Thrown Off 10-Foot Porch Critically Injured, Cliffside Park Assailant Charged

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Tomas Bernardinho Ixcaco
Tomas Bernardinho Ixcaco Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy FAIRVIEW PD

A Guatemalan national living in Cliffside Park tossed a Fairview resident over the front railing of a 10-foot-high porch during an argument, sending him to the hospital with critical injuries, authorities said.

Tomas Bernardinho Ixcaco, 25, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail after a Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack denied his release during a weekend detention hearing.

Ixcaco was eating and drinking with his girlfriend and two others at the victim’s house on Friday when he got into an argument with the 48-year-old victim, Capt. Vincent Bellucci said.

Ixcaco “dragged the guy outside and tossed him over the front railing of the porch, then walked away,” Bellucci said Monday.

A neighborhood surveillance camera recorded the assault, he said.

The victim sustained head trauma and initially was on a ventilator at Hackensack University Medical Center but has since begun breathing on his own and recovering from his injuries, the captain said.

Ixcaco, who already has prior assault charges pending from last year out of Cliffside Park, is charged this time with aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice!

Serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice!

Serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.