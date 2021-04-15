Clifton Police Car Goes Airborne During Chase, Knocks Down Signs, Pole In Garfield

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Outwater and Eberhard lanes in Garfield.
Outwater and Eberhard lanes in Garfield. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

UPDATE: A Clifton police officer escaped serious injury after his SUV went airborne and rolled into a utility pole in Garfield, snapping it from its base, during a late-night pursuit, authorities said.

The officer tried stopping a motorist on Ackermann Avenue near Route 21 for careless driving shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

He ended up pursuing the driver after the sedan sped off onto northbound Route 21, he said.

The chase continued on River Road to Outwater Lane, with the fleeing motorist turning off his lights and driving recklessly, the lieutenant said.

They crossed the railroad tracks near Plauderville Station next to Columbus Park when the police vehicle became airborne, Bracken said.

It overturned, knocking down a couple of signs and snapping a utility pole at Eberhard Lane, he said.

The officer was treated at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center and released, Bracken said.

Meanwhile, police continued to search for the sedan.

The Clifton police SUV landed wheels up on Outwater Lane in Garfield.

Jerry DeMarco

