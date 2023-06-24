Light Rain Fog/Mist 71°

Palisades Park Bakery That Closed During COVID To Reopen In July

A Bergen County bakery closed since the COVID-19 pandemic is set to make its grand return to the food scene.

Cannoli stuffed cupcakes from Palisades Park Bakery.
Cannoli stuffed cupcakes from Palisades Park Bakery. Photo Credit: palisadesparkbakery Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Palisades Park Bakery, on Broad Avenue, will be back in business come July, according to a social media announcement.

The bakery — known for its pecan custard and sweet buns — closed in September 2020, and has been dark ever since. Customers are eagerly-awaiting its return.

"I very seriously sent them messages on Facebook offering LARGE sums of money for certain recipes if they weren’t re opening," one Instagram user wrote. "I’m glad they are because it’s that much sweeter to have one piece of my families home town still in tact ❤️."

