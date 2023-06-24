One Killed, Two Hospitalized In Horrific Crash Into New Ridgefield Restaurant

The crash occurred around midnight Saturday, June 24, at Karden, which opened in April on Broad Avenue near Grand Avenue.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, a second was taken to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center and a third also was brought to HUMC, responders said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with borough police, firefighters and the Ridgefield Ambulance Corps.

Jo Fehl took the photos and contributed to this story.

