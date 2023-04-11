Lucy Macaluso, Daughter Of Bergen Officer, Dies After Brave Cancer Battle

Condolences are pouring in for a Ramsey Police Officer and a Franklin Lakes teacher following the death of their beloved daughter Lucy Mae Macaluso from a fearless two-year battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma on Saturday, April 2 — just six days before her 10th birthday.

Born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson, Lucy grew up on Ryder Road, where she was best friends with Zachy and Norelle, her obituary says.

Lucy is described as having an “angelic appearance” and a “strong, independent streak” that matched her bold nature.

“While small in stature and not even in double digits, Lucy never faltered during her multiple rounds of treatment, surgery, and never-ending medical appointments, procedures, and hospital visits,” reads her obituary. “Lucy was, and will always be, a source of strength and inspiration to all who came in contact with her.”

Lucy embraced any and every opportunity for new adventures — from looking for gnome and fairy houses while hiking in Franklin Lakes, to gymnastics, ballroom dancing lessons, canoeing, and more, Lucy’s courageous side truly saw no bounds.

In addition to traveling to Disney more than once, Lucy saw Frozen on Broadway in NYC and visited tons of tourist destinations like Washington DC, Newport, Rhode Island, Rehoboth Beach, the Jersey Shore, and Lake Placid.

Lucy wanted to be a doctor when she grew older and “took every opportunity to learn during the countless doctor’s visits, hospital stays, and treatments, often assisting her nurses during various procedures and asking questions,” her obituary says. She also participated in a trial that will help medical research surrounding Ewing’s Sarcoma.

Above all, Lucy’s memorial says, came her love of family. Lucy kept herself busy during the summertime by visiting her grandparents and extended family on Oneida Lake. She even traveled with her mother, Franklin Lakes teacher Jamie (née Santola), to visit her father, Adam, while he was stationed in Honduras.

Aside from her loving and endlessly supportive parents, both of whom are public servants, Lucy is survived by her grandparents, Daniel Miller, and Charles and Anna Macaluso; her aunts and uncles, Josh Santola (Kendall), Dominic Macaluso (Jennifer Romei), and Carla Macaluso and Ralph Lucci; her cousins, Emma and Abbey Santola, and Gabriel and Avery Macaluso, and her cats, Kenzie, Miss Baker, and Jacob.

Meanwhile, more than $132,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched at the time of Lucy’s initial diagnosis in the summer of 2021.

“Our life will never be the same, but Jamie and I will continue living life as Lucy would have,” wrote Adam Macaluso in a heartbreaking campaign update following his daughter’s death.

“Cancer took Lucy far too early, but it could not dim her light or smile…sometimes the ones who shine so brightly are only allowed to do so for a short time, and Lucy made the most of her time,” reads Lucy’s obituary. “Lucy did not lose to cancer — Lucy won at love, life, and happiness. Cancer, no matter how hard it tried, could never take that from her.”

Lucy’s life was celebrated with a private gathering. Donations can now be made in Lucy’s memory to the Charlie Landers Foundation.

The Oct. 19 Spring Lake Toys Foundation Gala will be dedicated to her memory as well, one of several social media tributes said.

Click here to view the full obituary of Lucy Mae Macaluso.

“There was nothing in the world that was as wonderful as Lucy shining her light on you,” reads Lucy’s memorial. “We were blessed to be in Lucy’s orbit. We love you forever Lucy.”

