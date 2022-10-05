WILD RIDE: Bergen Jitney Driver, 71, Speeds From Police With Passengers Aboard

Nearly a dozen jitney passengers survived a wild ride after their 71-year-old driver first pulled over for police in Fairview, then hit the gas and sped from the stop.

Adrian Marin was driving erratically when Fairview Police Officer Diego Porras stopped the bus on Bergen Boulevard and Harding Place back on the morning of June 30.

Two officers doing jitney bus inspections at the Ascension Greek Orthodox Church on Anderson Avenue headed over as backup as Porras asked Marin for his paperwork, Detective Lt. Michael Martic said.

"He started to get his documents, then took off with the 10 passengers still on board," Martic said.

The officers "didn't want to put them in any danger," so they let Marin go, the lieutenant said.

They also figured he'd see Marin again.

That day came this week.

Porras stopped a jitney driven by Marin at the corner of Cliff Street and Anderson Avenue and took him into custody on Monday, Oct. 3.

Marin complained of chest pains and was taken to Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Martic said.

He checked out fine and was taken to the Bergen County Jail by county sheriff's officers, the lieutenant said.

A judge in Hackensack released Marin on Monday pending court action on charges of resisting arrest and reckless endangerment of the passengers.

Fairview police also gave him 12 motor vehicle summonses, Martic noted.

