Robbers Rush Cliffside Park Resident At His Door, Take $34G Worth Of Valuables At Gunpoint

A Cliffside Park man was accosted at his front door by two robbers who took an iPhone 13, a custom Rolex watch and a white-gold ring at gunpoint worth a combined $34,200, authorities said.

The robbers pulled up to the Crescent Lane home just off Palisade Avenue in a silver older model Audi SUV shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, March 20, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

They rushed the victim brandishing a black handgun as he walked up his stairs and into his foyer, the deputy chief said.

The robber "demanded in Spanish that the victim turn over his belongings or they would kill him," Capano said.

Borough detectives are reviewing area security video and conducting interviews.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the holdup, has home security video that might show the robbers or their vehicle or has any other information that could help identify them is asked to call the Cliffside Park Detective Bureau: (201) 945-3600.

