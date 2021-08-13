Contact Us
Man Jumps 28 Floors To Death At Palisades High-Rise

Jerry DeMarco
Rear of Winston Towers 200 in Cliffside Park. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A distraught man jumped to his death Friday morning from the 28th floor of a Bergen County high-rise overlooking Manhattan.

The 32-year-old jumper at Winston Towers 200 in Cliffside Park landed near the pool at 100 Winston shortly after 11 a.m., responders said.

Paramedics made the pronouncement.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was called to collect evidence. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

A distraught widower jumped to his death from the same high-rise atop the Palisades this past New Year's Day. READ MORE....

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

