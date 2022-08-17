Kayaker Has Close Encounter With Dolphins In Hudson River (VIDEO)

A lucky kayaker captured dolphins swimming in the Hudson River over the weekend.

Habiba Hussain was going from Pier 84 Boathouse in Midtown towards Edgewater when she and the other kayaker she was with spotted the three dolphins on Sunday, Aug. 14.

"Best day ever," she captured the footage posted to Instagram.

Habiba knew of rare dolphin sightings on the river earlier this summer, but assumed they had left. So when she saw them, she was amazed, she told Daily Voice.

"I couldn’t believe my eyes," Habiba said. "And to top it off they stayed and played with us (there were two of us on kayaks and no one else nearby) for almost an hour — an absolute privilege and phenomenal experience."

"Best day ever," she captioned the Instagram post.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cliffside Park-Edgewater and receive free news updates.