HEROES: Fairview Police Officers Waste No Time After 13-Month-Old Infant Ingests Fentanyl

UPDATE: A trio of Fairview police officers weren't about to wait for an ambulance after a 1-year-old girl who'd ingested fentanyl was brought into headquarters.

"They literally saved that child's life," a source with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

Borough resident Geraldo J. Colon, 35, and the mother showed up at Fairview police headquarters with 13-month-old Abigail Colon shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

The infant wasn't conscious, didn't have a pulse and had trouble breathing, Fairview Police Capt. Michael Martic said.

A group of officers who were there weren't going to wait for an ambulance.

Sgt. Sevan Kasparyan, Officer George Alexio and Special Officer Forest Wilson gave the gasping baby oxygen while rushing her to nearby Palisades Medical Center on River Road in North Bergen, Martic said.

She was revived with a single dose of Naloxone, the drug that carries the Narcan brand name, the captain wrote in a report on file in Superior Court in Hackensack.

Baby Abigail was quickly transferred to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Hackensack University Medical Center. Police notified the prosecutor's Special Victims Unit and the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

Abigail was released on Thursday, and many breathed a sigh of relief.

Fentanyl, a potent, synthetic opioid, is up to 50 times stronger than heroin -- and, as a result, is potentially fatal even in the tiniest of doses.

Colon was arrested and charged with child endangerment after being identified as the individual responsible, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The admitted heroin user remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

It turns out Coln has a history of arrests for minor offenses stretching back several years, records show, and was apparently wanted on warrants out of Elmwood Park, Paramus and Mahwah.

