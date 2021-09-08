Contact Us
News

Fatal Accident Investigators Respond To Crash On Busy Road Along Hudson River

Independence Harbor, 361 River Road, Edgewater Photo Credit: Edwin Trejo for DAILY VOICE

Two injuries were reported, one of them severe, after a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon on River Road in Edgewater.

A female occupant had to be extricated from one of the four-door sedans after it cut in front of the other and was struck on the rear passenger side at the entrance to Independence Harbor, a gated waterfront community across from the Edgewater Farmer's Market, witnesses said.

There was no immediate word on the severity of injuries, although responders said CPR was conducted on a victim who'd gone into cardiac arrest.

An Edgewater ambulance transported one victim, while a Cliffside Park ambulance took the other, witnesses said.

Borough police and firefighters also immediately responded to the scene just south of the George Washington Bridge.

The seriousness of the crash also drew detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

