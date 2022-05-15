CHILLING VIDEO: Cliffside Park Woman Furiously Fights Off Attacker

Chilling security video shows a Cliffside Park woman furiously fighting off a mugger after he jumped her from behind and tried to drag her into a stairwell.

Refusing to become a victim, the 37-year-old woman scratched and clawed her attacker, who ran away -- then was caught by borough police moments later, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

Chilling footage shows a man whom police identified as Guatemalan national Marcelo Seten following the woman on Anderson Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

As they reach the corner at Oakdene Avenue, the would-be robber grabs her and tries to drag her into a stairwell.

She wasn't having any of it, though.

Seten -- who was carrying a napsack and a paper bag -- gives up and flees south on Gorge Road, Capano said.

The woman, who wasn't seriously injured, dialed 911. Officers Chris Neary, Michael Russo and Kwiecinski instantly converged on the area and nabbed Seten on Lawton Avenue, the deputy chief said.

Seten, who turned 32 years old on Saturday, remained held Sunday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with attempted robbery.

