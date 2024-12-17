Mother, Son Seriously Injured Escaping Cliffside Park Fire: Report

The fire erupted on the second floor of the home on the 200 block of Lawton Avenue as the woman was frying chicken, Fire Chief Gregory Yfantis told the outlet. She attempted to extinguish the flames using a fire extinguisher but was unable to contain the blaze.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and worked to bring the fire under control. The woman and her son were transported to Hackensack Meridian Health University Medical Center for treatment of severe burns, authorities said.

Firefighters from surrounding agencies assisted.

Daily Voice has reached out to Yfantis for comment. Click here for more from abc7.

