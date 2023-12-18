Fugitive Sought: Accused Pedophile Living In Cliffside Wanted For Assaulting Fairview Pre-Teen

Detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Bernardo Velazco, a single and unemployed Guatemalan national who has recently been living in Cliffside Park.

He is considered a fugitive from justice.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Monday, Dec. 18, Fairview police alerted members of his Special Victims Unit to the allegations against Velazco a week ago.

They, in turn, charged him with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, as well as lesser charges of sexual assault by contact, attempted sexual assault and child endangerment, all involving a victim under 13.

ANYONE who sees Velazco or knows where to find him is urged to immediately contact the prosecutor's tips line: (201) 226-5532.

Or you could call Fairview police directly: (201) 943-3655.

