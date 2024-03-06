Fire Destroys Multi-Family Home In Ridgefield (w/Photos)

The blaze broke out in the 3½-story, multi-family corner house at 850 Broad Avenue (Route 9), between Routes 5 and 46, shortly before 2:30 a.m. March 6.

Firefighters were met by heavy flames that quickly forced an exterior attack anchored by aerial ladders positioned off the corners of Broad and Maple avenues.

Two alarms went to three bells barely 15 minutes into the fire.

Five or so minutes later the first floor collapsed.

It was shortly after 3 p.m., a half-hour or so into the blaze, when fire officials said the entire structure had crumpled.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Squad were requested.

Firefighters from a number of neighboring towns responded along with the Countywide Emergency Response team.

Daily Voice will be compiling a list of responders in the early to mid-morning. You can text those you know of to (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Thank you so much.

Damien Danis and Jo Fehl supplied photos and information from the scene.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cliffside Park-Edgewater and receive free news updates.