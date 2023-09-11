Overcast 74°

Cliffside Park Basement Resident Who Lives Near Preschool Released On Child Porn Charges

A man who lives in a basement apartment a few doors from a preschool in Cliffside Park was released by a judge pending trial on charges of collecting child pornography.

Levon Dayermenjian
Levon Dayermenjian Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / INSET: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Detectives with the Bergen County prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit seized Levon Dayermenjian, a 59-year-old divorced jeweler, during a raid last week on his Lafayette Avenue residence.

The apartment is a little over 50 yards from the Greater Bergen Community Action’s Cliffside Park Head Start facility.

Dayermenjian “used the Internet to view, download, and possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He was charged with possession of child pornography and sent to the Bergen County Jail last Thursday, Sept. 7, the prosecutor said.

A Superior Court judge in Hackensack released Dayermenjian, with conditions, the very next day, records show.

