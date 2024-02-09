Fair 53°

Bomb Threat Investigation Shuts Cliffside Park Block

A bomb threat brought various law enforcement agencies to a single block of Cliffside Park Friday, Feb. 9.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)
Cecilia Levine
The threat was reported on the 500 block of Anderson Avenue at approximately 12:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is on scene assisting with the precautionary sweep, while the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Intelligence and Counterterrorism Unit and the Cliffside Park Police Department were investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

