Arrest Made By Fairview PD After Facebook 'Buyer' Snatches $5,700 Gold Chain, Gun From Seller

The 44-year-old victim told police he was contacted by an “Alvaro Robles” after posting the 14k gold Cuban chain for sale last October, Capt. Michael Martic said.

He gave the caller his address, the captain said, and a short time later a heavily tinted Mazda CX-5 pulled up to the 6th Street residence.

The victim told police he sat down in a backyard chair and placed a 9mm Ruger behind him as the “buyer” examined the chain and made small talk, Martic said.

Suddenly, the visitor lunged at him, grabbed the gun and threatened to shoot him if he moved, the seller said.

Fairview detectives went to work, collecting security video from area homes and businesses around the time of the Oct. 23, 2023 incident, the captain said.

A couple of shots -- of the robber and his distinctive SUV -- were particularly helpful, he said.

Fairview detectives arrested Daury Payano-Bueno, 32, of 3rd Avenue in Newark on Wednesday, Feb. 21, Martic said.

They charged him with armed robbery, theft, making terroristic threats and various weapons offenses.

Payano-Bueno -- who's suspected in similar thefts elsewhere -- remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Martic, meanwhile, reminded citizens looking to make one-on-one sales to do so in a safe public location -- and especially not at their own homes. He strongly advised getting photos of the buyer, and of that person's identification and vehicle.

