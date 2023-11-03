'Are You Will?' Popular Cliffside Barber Beaten By Stranger, Manhunt Continues

The attacker entered The Way Barber Shop on Anderson Avenue across from the NJ TRANSIT bus garage shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, Cliffside Park Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.He was white and wearing a black coat and black hat, the deputy chief said.

He approached owner Willie Ocampo, 42, and asked "Are you Will?"

The stranger then smashed Ocampo in the head three times with a metal baton before running out of the store and fleeing down Anderson Avenue toward Fairview, Capano said.

Ocampo was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with two large cuts on both his forehead and the top of his skull.

ANYONE who might have seen something, has home surveillance video that could have captured images of the attacker coming or going or knows something about the incident that could help detectives is asked to call Cliffside Park police:

Calls will be kept confidential.

