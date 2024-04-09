Fair 69°

Wooly Wranglers: Police Return Sheep Herd To Its Lower Township Home

A police squad made a wooly rescue in Cape May County, authorities said.

A police officer returns a sheep home in Lower Township, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Lower Township Police Department
Chris Spiker
Lower Township police received a call about a loose herd of sheep on Breakwater Road on Tuesday, Apr. 9, the department posted on Facebook. Squad No. 3 was able to return the sheep to their home.

Facebook commenters appreciated the police mission that seemed like it was out of a nursery rhyme.

"Thank ewe for a great job! 😊," one person joked.

"I'm so happy I was able to keep them from going into the street any further," another person wrote. "They knew they shouldn't have been out there when they hightailed home lol."

None of the sheep were injured.

